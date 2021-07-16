Metro & Crime

Amotekun Commander reportedly killed in Oyo community by suspected Fulani herdsmen

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

There was yet another tragedy reported in Oyo community Friday as a Commander of Amotekun Corp in the Ibarapa North Local Government was killed in Igangan area of the council.

Sources, who confirmed the incident, said the sad event occurred when unknown gunmen invaded the town Friday evening, shooting for over 30 minutes.

Though the identities of the gunmen was yet to be known as at press time, some residents said they allegedly wore customs uniforms and people thought they were chasing smugglers. Though the were said to have been initially repelled by local hunters, they were said to have in the process killed the Amotekun Commander in the area.

“Report reaching me now reveals that around 8:00pm, people suspected to be Fulani herdsmen again invaded Igangan and shooting for over 30 minutes. Some said they were Customs men as they wore Customs uniform, but they were chased by local hunters. They have, however, killed some people.

“They also passed Igboora and continued shooting and it was reported people have died in Igboora too including one Amotekun operative.”

Only last month, some daredevil Fulani herdsmen invaded the town overnight killing some people in the process.

Efforts made to get confirmation of the Police proved abortive as calls put through to Adewale Osifeso (Police Public Relations Officer) did not go through as at the time of filing this story.

