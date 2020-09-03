Metro & Crime

Amotekun Corps apprehends three suspected kidnappers in Ondo

The Ondo State Security Network, Amotekun Corps has arrested three suspected kidnappers operating in the state.
It was learnt that the three members of the kidnap syndicate were nabbed by Amotekun operatives following the abduction of a businessman, Mr Kunle Agbayewa at a popular sawmill in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of the state.
Following the arrest of the suspects by men of the indigenous security outfit, they were subsequently handed over to the state police command.
Agbayewa abduction was coming after the Medical Director of the General Hospital, Idoani, Mr Olufemi Adeogun, and two other health workers were abducted along the same highway within the local government a few days ago.
According to sources, the kidnappers stormed his sawmill where he was abducted at gunpoint.
Amotekun operatives stationed in the council area were said to have been informed of the development after which they stormed the scene of the incident.
Following a chase on the kidnappers by the Amotekun personnel, they were arrested with the victims rescued.
According to an eyewitness, the kidnappers were herdsmen.
The Commander of Amotekun Corps in the State, Adetunji Adeleye, said that: “Our men (Amotekun operatives) led the police and soldiers to rescue the victim this morning shortly after we were informed of the kidnap.
Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Tee-Leo Ikoro said police detectives are still in the forest combing it for the medical doctor and two other health workers abducted earlier in the week.

