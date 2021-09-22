Metro & Crime

Amotekun corps parades 3 in Ibadan for beheading 73 year-old-man

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Iba dan. Comment(0)

Men of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), popularly called Amotekun Corps, yesterday paraded three suspected ritualists for their alleged involvement in the killing and beheading of a septuagenarian, Mr. Adeniyi Adebisi Samuel, in Ibadan, the state capital.

 

The suspects: Ismail Muraina, Mashud Olanrewaju and Olalekan Akande, who were paraded at the Amotekun Corps Headquarters, Dandaru Area of Mokola Ibadan, confessed to have conspired and committed the crime for ritual purpose.

 

Speaking with journalists, one of the suspects, Ismail Muraina, said, “I was contacted by Mashud Olarewaju to get him a human head and that he needed it for money rituals. He gave me N35,000 to get it for him, and I contacted Ifa.

 

I gave Ifa the money, and he took me to one    Babaibaji at Bode Market, but the man couldn’t get the head for us with the money we had at hand. The next thing that I saw the following day was that Ifa just brought a man; he had already hypnotized him, as the man didn’t know what he was doing. He ordered us to follow him to his house where we slaughtered the man.”

 

Mashud Olarewaju also confessed to be part of the ritual syndicate, as he said: “I’m the one that gave them the money for human head. I wanted to use it for money rituals. I was called when the guy brought the Baba that we killed.

 

I was asked to hold the legs of the man and the man was slaughtered in his room, and I was given the head.

 

After I took the head home, I burnt it to ashes with the intention of using it for money- making rituals. Here is the ashes of the burnt head which I wanted to use to better my life,” he confessed.

 

The suspected ritualists who killed the man with his knife said, said he killed the man with a knife, he said he is 27 years old, “I’m Olalekan Akande, popularly known as “Ogunpo”, I’m a herbalist.

 

I was contacted by this Alfa who briefed me everything about the matter that his friend needed a human head. He told me that they had already contacted one person and also gave the person money, but I was eventually given N15, 000 and I promised to get it for them.

 

“I took them to where I normally get it at Bode Herbal Market at Molete, but the man couldn’t get us one because we didn’t have enough money. So, I decided to get it for them.

 

“We were with N20, 000 as at the time we got to the Babaibeji’s shop at Bode Market, but the money was not enough to purchase the kind of head we needed for the job, so I took the job upon myself to get the head for them, because the pressure was too much on me.

 

So, I picked the man from road side at Amuloko area of Ibadan and I called the two guys that sent me to come and assist in killing the man and we slaughtered the man in my room.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Suspected Fulani bandits wipe out Plateau community, kill 35

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Suspected Fulani bandits have attacked the Yelwa Zangam community of Jos North Local Government of Plateau State behind the University of Jos, killing over 35 people. Eyewitnesses told New Telegraph in Jos on Wednesday Morning that the armed bandits invaded the community at about 8pm on Tuesday night, burning houses and shooting anyone on sight. […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos NUJ mourns veteran sports writer, Muyiwa Daniel

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Lagos State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has described as shocking the death of veteran sports writer, Muyiwa Daniel. The State NUJ Chairman, Adeleye Ajayi said this in a statement in Lagos. “We were optimistic that he would overcome the sickness, unfortunately, he passed on while about to undergo surgery […]
Metro & Crime

Hunter shoots girlfriend to death over alleged infidelity

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

A hunter, Chidube Onyema has shot his girlfriend, Chinwendu, to death for allegedly cheating on him. The incident occurred Sunday evening at Umuokirie village in Okuku Community, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State. A community source told our correspondent that the victim had visited the suspect from her village, Ohabele in Obosima community […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica