Amotekun ejects 37 herders, 5000 cows from Ondo forest reserves

Following the violation of the order of the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu that herdsmen operating in the state should register or vacate the forest reserves, 37 herdsmen and 5, 000 cows have been flushed out of the states forest reserves.

The ejection of the herdsmen and their cattle was carried out on Thursday by the State Security Network Agency, known as Amotekun Corps.

Akeredolu, had issued a four-point order which include ejection of herdsmen from the forest reserves, ban on movement of cattle along the highways and within the cities, ban on night grazing and under-aged grazing.

The governor also asked the herdsmen to register with the state government to enable them operate legitimately.

In spite of the order, the herders were discovered to have flagrantly disobeyed the order at they went on with their grazing activities in the forest reserves which made the Amotekun Corps chase them out to the boundary of neighbouring states.

According to Commander of the Amotekun in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, his men were still in the forest flushing out the remaining erring herders.

