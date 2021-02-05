News Top Stories

Amotekun ejects 37 herders, 5,000 cows from Ondo forests

Following the violation of the order of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu that herdsmen operating in Ondo State should register or vacate the forest reserves, 37 herders and 5,000 cows have been flushed out of the state’s reserves.

The ejection of the herdsmen and their cattle was carried out yesterday by the State Security Network Agency, known as Amotekun Corps. Akeredolu had issued a four-point order which include ejection of herdsmen from the forest reserves, ban on movement of cattle along the highways and within the cities, ban on night grazing and underaged grazing.

The governor also asked the herdsmen to register with the state government to enable them operate legitimately. In spite of the order, the herders were discovered to have flagrantly disobeyed the order as they went on with their grazing activities in the forest reserves which made the Amotekun corps to chase them out to the boundary of neighbouring states. According to Commander of the Amotekun in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, his men were still in the forest flushing out the remaining erring herders.

Adeleye said some of the herdsmen, who could not cope with the terms and conditions of the state government, had met with the corps and had opted to move out of the state peacefully. He disclosed that the herders were flushed out of the Ala, Oda and Ofosu Forests Reserves of the state.

He said: “Some of them have opted to leave the state because they couldn’t meet with our terms and conditions. “They came through the Chairman of Miyetti Allah in the state. Some opted to go to Osun, Edo and Kogi states.

So our men escorted them to the boundaries of those states. We have to monitor their movements out of the state so that they would not destroy farms on their way out. “About 37 herders with about 5,000 cows were ejected. Majority of the herders have been coming to us through their chairman and Special Adviser to the Governor on Hausa Matters. We will hand over the culprits to the chairman to lead them out and anybody caught again after this would be arrested and prosecuted.”

