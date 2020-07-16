Amotekun: Ekiti seeks inclusion of monarchs on recruitment exercise

Ekiti State Government has called for the support of traditional institution in recruitment process into Amotekun security network, assuring residents that the recruitment process would be thorough, transparent and non-partisan as personnel with proven integrity and character would be recruited into the board.

The government had last week directed interested applicants between the ages of 18 and 60 years with minimum educational qualification of primary school leaving certificate to download the application form online at www. amotekun.ekitistate.gov.ng and get endorsement letter from their monarchs affirming their indigene-status.

Chairman of the governing board of the security outfit, Mr. Akin Aregbesola disclosed this yesterday during an advocacy visit to traditional rulers and local government chairmen in Ekiti East, Gboyin and Ekiti South -West local government areas of the state. Soliciting the support of traditional rulers in the recruitment process, Aregbesola explained that the traditional rulers had critical roles to play in the selection of personnel that would serve in the outfit.

