Amotekun enforces closure of night club in Ondo

Men of the Amotekun Security Corps at the weekend invaded the Bola Komo Night Club located in Oyemekun area of Akure, the Ondo State capital in order to enforce government’s directive to ban activities at the Club House.

Citing profiling of the Night Club by security agencies, the state government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo, had ordered the immediate closure of the Club until further notice.

Sequel to the government’s directive, the Amotekun Corps, on Saturday, invaded the facility, barred movement of workers, customers and owners into the premises.

However, the chairman of Bolakomo, Mrs Olubola Adeya has faulted the action of Amotekun Corps, saying the night club is not the only facility in the premises of the business entity and should not have been invaded.

Adeya, in a statement yesterday, said the Amotekun Corps without court order chased out the occupants of the facilities, rendering those living in the building including the owner and his family, homeless.

Aside the bar and lounge which was affected by the government’s directive, Adeya said the entire sections of the business including medicine store, fashion school, agency banking, eatery, coffee shop, car wash, beauty school, spa and spaces were sealed up by the Amotekun Corps.

Her words, “It is noteworthy that the Amotekun Corps was created to enhance the security of indigenes of Ondo State.

They are expected toprovideoverallsecuritygenerally and ensure specifically that the attacks of the notorious herdsmen are put in check and contained, yet the only place you find them within Akure, the state capital, is harassing, molesting and intimidating honest and all law abiding citizens going about their normal businesses.

“This new dimension, introducing them to settle political scores against perceived political opponents, which in this case is unfounded, amounts to gross abuse of power.

