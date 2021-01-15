Amotekun kills 21-year-old boy in Ibadan

We’ve dismissed killer officer –Commandant

There was apprehension at Mokola and Oniyanrin areas of Ibadan, when operatives of the Oyo State Security Network Agency otherwise called Amotekun Corps allegedly shot and killed a 21-year-old boy, Tosin Thomas. Tosin was reportedly confirmed dead at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, where he was rushed to. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the killing.

He said: “A report was received from one Alamu Timothy at Makola Police Station today 14/01/202 and alleged that one Tosin Thomas ‘M’ 21 years of Ode Olo area Ibadan, while going home, at Total Filling Station, Mokola, Ibadan on 13/01/2021, about 11.30pm, was hit by bullets from gun fired by Amotekun operatives. “He was rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH) for immediate medical attention and thereafter was confirmed dead by medical personnel. Investigation has commenced into the matter and further development shall unfold.” Also, the Amotekun Commandant, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd.), confirmed that one of his corps shot into the crowd. He said: “The Corps has found that Afolabi Kazeem, with ammunition number AM031849, acted outside the Amotekun Corps’ protocols.

For this reason, he has been summarily dismissed from the Corps and handed over to the police for prosecution. “Also, his team leader, George Idowu, is being thoroughly investigated and will face all necessary sanctions. “We want to reassure members of the public of our internal mechanisms for dealing with erring officers. We will continue to train and retrain our officers on best practices and rules of engagement. “The Corps deeply regrets the loss to the Thomas family; we are already in touch with the family.”

Sources said the deceased left his house at Inalende to buy bread at Mokola, when Amotekun operatives stormed the community and started shooting indiscriminately. However, what prompted the shooting was not known. Expressing her agony, the mother of the victim, Mrs. Thomas, said she ran to the spot as soon as she received the news and challenged the officers on why they shot her son. She also alleged the Amotekun operatives threatened to kill her and another of her sons. The distraught mother said while trying to get hold of one of the operatives who allegedly shot her son, she tore the uniform of one of the officers before the vehicle marked 012 drove off. She said the Amotekun personnel left Tosin in a pool of his blood.

