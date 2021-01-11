Amotekun kills three kidnappers, arrests one

No clash with Fulani, says commandant

Personnel of Amotekun have shot dead three suspected kidnappers in the Ibarapa and Oke Ogun areas of Oyo State.

The state Commandant of Amotekun, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd), disclosed this yesterday while clearing the air on the reported clash between his men and Fulani. Olayanju said the incident was a joint raid of kidnappers’ dens in the Ibarapa and Oke Ogun forests and not a clash between the two. He said that three of the kidnappers were shot dead and one arrested during an exchange of fire.

It was widely reported at the weekend that the Amotekun Corps clashed with some Fulani herders and in the process seven people were killed.

But the commandant said the operation was targeted at curtailing the incessant kidnappings, banditry and killings in the areas. Olayanju, who addressed journalists in Ibadan, said his men launched six operations in four local government areas but that the team at Aiyete was attacked by bandits on Saturday inside the forest.

According to him, three of the suspects were killed by his men. Olayanju said the operations were fully supported by Fulani leaders living in the areas, and that a number of Miyetti Allah members were part of the operations. Olayanju paraded one of the suspected kidnap kingpins, Sanni Bello.

The commandant said the suspect was arrested in the forest around Aiyegun axis in Iwajowa Local Government Area. He said: “Contrary to any report you might have come across, there was no clash whatsoever between Fulani herdsmen and Amotekun in Ibarapa or Oke Ogun axis of Oyo State.

“What happened was that we launched clearance operations in different locations around the thick forests of the four local governments that have suffered kidnapping and wanton killings in recent times.

“When our men entered the forests at Aiyete, they were attacked, leading to a gun battle where three of the attackers died. One of our men sustained injuries. It is not a clash with the Fulani because the Fulani were part of the planning of the operation and we raided the forests together.

We are in touch with Seriki who is the leader of the Fulani in the area. “Even after our men were withdrawn Saturday afternoon, we got reports that some Fulani were kidnapped in one location close to the area of operation. So they are working with us because they are also victims of the dastardly acts of kidnapping in the area.

“The incessant kidnapping and wanton destruction of lives necessitated the planning of a clearance operation from Lanlate, Igbo Ora, Igangan, Iganna and Aiyegun general areas in Ibarapa East, Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa North, as well as, Iwajowa local government areas.

“There were six teams in all comprising members of Amotekun, Vigilantes, Hunters and Maiyetti Allah Vigilante. “All the six teams had elements of these groups (joint team).

However, at Igbo Ora, one of the teams had an encounter with two armed men, effected their arrest and recovered one doublebarrelled rifle. All suspects and weapons were handed over to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Magoro Police Station, Igbo Ora about 9am on Saturday.

“In a related development, another team was attacked about 9.30am in Igangan forest, Ibarapa North while on the clearance operations at a settlement.

The attack was repelled resulting in serious injury to one member of Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) and three other suspects. Two Dane guns were recovered at the scene.

“In Iwajowa Local Government Area, one of the teams also arrested a kidnap kingpin operating around Aiyegun axis. He was arrested with a locallymade pistol and cartridges.

However, the operation was suspended about noon on Saturday to allow for further stock taking.”

