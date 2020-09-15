Amotekun: Man impersonates Oyo recruitment officer

Security agents yesterday arrested a middle-aged man, Kareem Isiaka, in Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly trying to defraud people by claiming to be the recruitment officer for the Oyo State Security Network Agency otherwise called Amotekun.

The state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, said Isiaka had on Sunday pasted a notice at the Adamasingba Stadium venue of the state recruitment screening centre with his name and phone numbers that those interested in joining the Amotekun Corps should contact him.

The management of the outfit got wind of the notice yesterday morning and started trailing the culprit. He was apprehendedat11.45amandhandedover to the security agents for prosecution.

Isiaka, who claimed to be selling bags of cements, blamed it on the devil. The said he regretted his action and claimed that only one person contacted him through his number.

The Chairman, Oyo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), Gen. Kunle Toogun (rtd.), said the general public should be wary of fraudsters in their quest to become members of the corps. Toogun, however, toldjournaliststhat screening of applicants into the corps would continue as the exercise had just covered only the Ibadan city axi

