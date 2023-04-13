Amotekun Moves To Kwara Forest In Search Of Man Kidnapped In Osun

The operatives of Osun State Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun have extended their search and rescue mission, for the kidnapped victim of the Ago-Igbira Fulani Settlement to Kwara State.

New Telegraph reports that one Mohammed Jubril, 30, was kidnapped by gunmen from Ago Igbira, a Fulani settlement between Osun and Kwara States boundary, within the Ila-Orangun Local Government Area of Osun.

The Seriki Fulani of the settlement, Mohammed Kajibo, said unknown gunmen, numbering about eight, attacked his settlement between 11p.m on Tuesday and 12. a.m Wednesday.

He added that the attackers kidnapped one Muhammed Jubril, while one Hassan Jubril was injured during the attack.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Osun Amotekun Commander, Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (rtd), stated that men of the corps were also in search of the kidnapped victim.

“The victim Muhammed Jubril was kidnapped at about 1:40 a.m Wednesday by unknown gunmen at Ago-Igbira Settlement.

“A distress call was placed to the Osun State Security Network, Amotekun office Ila at 1:40 am by the Seriki Fulani of Ago Igbira settlement that some gunmen have invaded their settlement and kidnapped one Muhammed Jubril.

“Immediately, the Field Commander of Amotekun, Olusoji Akanni, mobilised operatives of Amotekun from Ifedayo and Boluwaduro Local Government to join up with the operatives at Ila Local Government for the rescue operation.

“Operatives of Amotekun swung into action and combed the forest throughout the night till they got to Ago Inisha in Kwara State where the hunters, vigilantes group, Agbekoya and Kiriji Security joined up with our operatives to comb the forest”.

“The combing continued to Arandun-Kwara where our operatives made an entry at Arandun Police Station.

“The hunters in Arandun also joined up and the combing continued to Igbo Orile also in Kwara State”.

“The search is still ongoing and we assure residents of Osun State that there will be no hiding place for any criminal in the state,” Adewinmbi said

The Amotekun commander reassured residents of Ataoja, Ebuoluwa, Ofatedo, Onibueja, and Dele Yes Sir areas in Osogbo, of security, following recorded armed robberies in the axis.

He said residents of the state should not, however, hesitate to alert security agents of any suspicious movement within and around their area .