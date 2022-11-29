Metro & Crime

Amotekun nabs 2 in Ekiti for attempted money ritual

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

The South West Joint Security network, Amotekun in Ekiti-State on Tuesday paraded two suspects, Adeniyi Oluwafemi and Ogunsakin Abdulazeez for an attempt to kill a lady for money ritual.

Parading the suspects, the Commander of the corps, Brig. General, Joe Komolafe (rtd) told newsmen that: “One of the suspects, Adeniyi Oluwafeni was said to have ambushed the victim on her way to church and attempted to slit her throat.

“However, luck ran against him as the lady struggled with him and raised alarm which led to his arrest.”

The suspect after interrogation confessed that he wanted to use the lady for money ritual and led the officers to Ogunsakin Abdulazeez who is an herbalist that asked him to get human flesh for the ritual.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Abducted twins: Oyo crt conditionally frees six suspects following Akeugbagold’s forgiveness

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, Wednesday ordered the release of six persons who allegedly kidnapped the twins of popular Islamic preacher, Sheikh Taofeek Akewugbagold in Ibadan. The suspects, who regained their freedom after spending 11 months in a correctional facility, had earlier been forgiven by Akeugbagold, who told the court of his […]
Metro & Crime

Engagement of youths will reduce conflicts – NGO

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

Foundation for Peace, Hope and Conflict Management, (FPHCM) has identified gainful engagement of youths as one of the major ways to reduce, if not bring to an end to the conflicts witnessed in some parts of the country. To this end, a communiqué jointly signed by Maggi Tsokwa and Miss Kerkebe Ibrahim at the end […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Calabar’s Marian Market on fire

Posted on Author Reporter

  Marian Market in Calabar, Cross River State is currently on fire, NTA is reporting. Shop owners and good samaritans are said to be battling to put out the blaze. More details later…   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica