Amotekun nabs 2 in Ekiti for attempted money ritual

The South West Joint Security network, Amotekun in Ekiti-State on Tuesday paraded two suspects, Adeniyi Oluwafemi and Ogunsakin Abdulazeez for an attempt to kill a lady for money ritual.

Parading the suspects, the Commander of the corps, Brig. General, Joe Komolafe (rtd) told newsmen that: “One of the suspects, Adeniyi Oluwafeni was said to have ambushed the victim on her way to church and attempted to slit her throat.

“However, luck ran against him as the lady struggled with him and raised alarm which led to his arrest.”

The suspect after interrogation confessed that he wanted to use the lady for money ritual and led the officers to Ogunsakin Abdulazeez who is an herbalist that asked him to get human flesh for the ritual.

