Amotekun nabs 40-year-old mechanical engineer for stealing 18 goats in Osun

Operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network Agency code named Amotekun, Osun State Command have apprehended a 40-year-old mechanical engineer, Segun Oladipupo and two others for allegedly stealing 18 goats.

Parading Oladipupo among other suspects in Osogbo, on Tuesday, the Field Commander, Osun Amotekun Corps, Amitolu Shittu disclosed that the suspect and two others, namely Wale Samuel and Sulemon Garbuga, were arrested in the early morning in the state capital, after some operatives of the Oyo State Amotekun, sent a signal to their Osun counterparts that some criminals are in the business of stealing goats.

According to him, the Osun Amotekun swung into action and burst some places where Oladipulo was picked up alongside Wale Samuel with a bus they were using for the criminal operation.

“The suspects use beans and onions to cover the goats which according to the suspects were picked at different locations in Osogbo and Ibadan.

“We were notified by some operatives in Ibadan, Oyo State that some criminals are engaging in stealing of goats.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
Police Inspector shoots self to death

A police Inspector, who is said to be a visiting mobile policeman, has shot himself to death at the Owerri Area Command Headquarters. The policeman, who was simply referred to as 'Umoh', was said to have been sleeping in the office while his AK-47 rifle was cocked and left by the side. After a while, […]
Ebonyi: Warlord held for killing four children, 60-year-old man

Police yesterday b arrested a man, Daniel Igwe, for the alleged abduction and murder of five people at Enyigba community in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The people of Enyigba and their neighbouring Echi-alike, Ikwo local Government Area have been at war for several years over land dispute. The crisis worsened last month […]
A'Ibom: Cultists spurn amnesty, kill 61-year-old man

Suspected cultists terrorising Inen community in OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have killed another person, identified as Gilbert Adaiden.   This came shortly after the state Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Godwin Abraham, offered amnesty to the rival cult groups in the area. Gilbert, 61, was killed the day the CJ visited the […]

