Amotekun nabs 40-year-old mechanical engineer for stealing 18 goats in Osun

Operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network Agency code named Amotekun, Osun State Command have apprehended a 40-year-old mechanical engineer, Segun Oladipupo and two others for allegedly stealing 18 goats.

Parading Oladipupo among other suspects in Osogbo, on Tuesday, the Field Commander, Osun Amotekun Corps, Amitolu Shittu disclosed that the suspect and two others, namely Wale Samuel and Sulemon Garbuga, were arrested in the early morning in the state capital, after some operatives of the Oyo State Amotekun, sent a signal to their Osun counterparts that some criminals are in the business of stealing goats.

According to him, the Osun Amotekun swung into action and burst some places where Oladipulo was picked up alongside Wale Samuel with a bus they were using for the criminal operation.

“The suspects use beans and onions to cover the goats which according to the suspects were picked at different locations in Osogbo and Ibadan.

“We were notified by some operatives in Ibadan, Oyo State that some criminals are engaging in stealing of goats.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...