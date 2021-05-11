Amotekun nabs four kidnap suspects, rescues victims in Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise called Amotekun Corps have apprehended four suspected kidnappers operating in the state.

The suspects, Usman Garuba, Yamari Muhammadu, Umar Ali and Abubakar Sidiku, were arrested during the weekend after abducting their victims within the Pelepe axis of Oda Road in Akure South Local Government Area.

One of the suspects, Usman Garuba (37), who confessed of having Yoruba collaborators as informants, disclosed that they had missed their main target, a businessman living within the area but resorted to abducting the three victims who were taking shelter from the rain at a bus stop in the area. It was in the course of collecting ransom that Usman was arrested by Amotekun operatives.

After he was apprehended, Usman took security operatives to their hideout where the other gang members were arrested, with the victims rescued.

The suspect said a man he called his master lured him into kidnapping after promising to give him a job.

He said: “We missed our target. They told us the person has money and described the house but we didn’t meet the target. It was on our way back that we kidnapped these people.

“I came to Akure for a job. I was introduced to one man who I followed to the first kidnap job. We kidnapped the man and three of us realised N100,000 from the job.”

The Corps Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said that the suspects took advantage of the rain to execute the crime. Adeleye, who disclosed that the victims were rescued unhurt, said the suspects would be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution

