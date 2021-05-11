Metro & Crime

Amotekun nabs four kidnap suspects, rescues victims in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise called Amotekun Corps have apprehended four suspected kidnappers operating in the state.

 

The suspects, Usman Garuba, Yamari Muhammadu, Umar Ali and Abubakar Sidiku, were arrested during the weekend after abducting their victims within the Pelepe axis of Oda Road in Akure South Local Government Area.

 

One of the suspects, Usman Garuba (37), who confessed of having Yoruba collaborators as informants, disclosed that they had missed their main target, a businessman living within the area but resorted to abducting the three victims who were taking shelter from the rain at a bus stop in the area. It was in the course of collecting ransom that Usman was arrested by Amotekun operatives.

 

After he was apprehended, Usman took security operatives to their hideout where the other gang members were arrested, with the victims rescued.

 

The suspect said a man he called his master lured him into kidnapping after promising to give him a job.

 

He said: “We missed our target. They told us the person has money and described the house but we didn’t meet the target. It was on our way back that we kidnapped these people.

 

“I came to Akure for a job. I was introduced to one man who I followed to the first kidnap job. We kidnapped the man and three of us realised N100,000 from the job.”

 

The Corps Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said that the suspects took advantage of the rain to execute the crime. Adeleye, who disclosed that the victims were rescued unhurt, said the suspects would be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct couple, another farmer in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Some gunmen on Monday stormed Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and kidnapped a couple and another person in the Oluyole Local Government Area of the state. The three people were kidnapped at two different locations with the couple abducted inside their farm located at Alabameji Village, Sanyo area while the other farmer was snatched from […]
Metro & Crime

Three killed, two injured in Ebonyi cult clash

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

Three persons have been killed and another person injured in cult clashes in Ebonyi State. One of the deceased was a 25-year-old phone accessory dealer, Nwabueze Emmanuel, who was shot dead inside KpiriKpiri Market in the metropolis. Report has it that there was a burial ceremony at Ngbo community, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of […]
Metro & Crime

Chieftaincy tussle: Ondo imposes curfew in community

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo,

The Ondo State government Wednesday imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government of the state following the violence that rocked the town over a chieftaincy tussle. The curfew, according to the Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, takes effect from 6.00pm Wednesday and will last until the crisis subsides. Two […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica