Amotekun nabs four suspected kidnappers in Ondo, rescues victims.

… We’ve Yoruba collaborators as informants – Suspect

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, have apprehended four suspected kidnappers operating in the state.

The kidnappers, Usman Garuba, Yamari Muhammadu, Umar Ali and Abubakar Sidiku, were arrested during the weekend after abducting their victims within Pelepe axis of Oda road, Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

According to one of the suspects, Usman Garuba, 37, who confessed of having Yoruba collaborators as informants, disclosed that they had missed their main target, a businessman living within the area but resorted to abduct the three victims who were taking shelter from the rain at a bus stop in the area.

It was in the course of collecting ransom that Usman was arrested by Amotekun operatives.

After he was apprehended, Usman took security operatives to their hideouts where the other gang members were arrested, with the victims rescued.

Disclosing how he was introduced to kidnapping, Usman said a man he called his master was the one who lured him after promising to give him a job

Like this: Like Loading...