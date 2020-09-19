Amotekun operatives arrest herdsman, 65 cows in Ondo

A suspected herdsman, Adamu Yusuf, and 65 cows were yesterday nabbed by men of the Ondo State Security Network (aka Amotekun Corps) for destroying farms in Oda town, Akure South Local Government Area. Saturday Telegraph learnt Yusuf had led the cows to graze on some farmlands in the area which led to the destruction of farm crops. Following the develop ment, farmers in Oda town alerted Amotekun corps who arrested the culprits after destroying crops valued at N5.6 million. According to a source among the farmers, Amotekun corps went to the farm on Thursday night and nabbed the herdsmen alongside the 65 cows and they matched them from Odo-Igbo community farm land in Oda to the Amotekun headquarters in Alagbaka in an operation that took place between 10pm and 3am.

The source revealed that the arrested cows and suspects were released having parted with N500, 000. Confirming the arrest, the state’s Commander of the security agency (Amotekun), Mr. Adeleye Olatunji, warned the herdsmen to stop destroying farms in the state. He said: “If you continue to disturb farmers and their farms there will be no farming. This is because there will be no food for people to eat. This is why we are asking you to talk to your men not to destroy people’s farmland.” Speaking on behalf the Meyitt Allah Association in the South-West, Alhaji Abubakar Audu, who is Ekiti State Chairman, said: “I appreciate the efforts of the state governor for allowing us to resolve the issue amicably. “We have had a meeting in the South-West telling our herdsmen not to perpetrate any havoc and we will keep talking to them and disciplinary action must be taken.”

