Amotekun operatives attacked in Ondo

…Corps arrest cattle rustlers, herderman, 100 suspects

Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, were Wednesday attacked by herdsmen in Osi community in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.
The operatives of the corps suffered the attack following attempt to arrest the herdsmen and their cows who destroyed crops on farmlands in the community.
Meanwhile, one of the herdsmen was apprehended alongside 16 cows with some of the herders escaping after decending on the corps.
Equally, men of the security agency,
arrested two cattle rustlers who had dispossessed one Alhaji Ilyasu of his cows.
Disclosing the arrests at the agency’s headquarters in Akure, Commander of the Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, revealed that over 100 suspects, had been arrested by the security outfit in the state since it started operations.
Explaining how the 16 cows and the herders were arrested, the Commander said the Amotekun Corps acted due to distress call from farmers.
He said: “Some farmers from Osi Community ran to the office complaining that their farms had been destroyed by herds.
“We sent our men there to assess the situation and found out that the cattle were actually on the farm and we invited the herdsmen.
“But unfortunately on getting there, they attacked our men with knives and other dangerous weapons. We were able to arrest one of the herders named Abdulkadir Mohammed.”

