Amotekun: Oyo local hunters oppose online registration for qualification

The South West-created security outfit, otherwise called Western Nigerian Security Network (WNSN), codenamed “Amotekun”, may not take off soon in Oyo State as local hunters have vowed to disengage if the leadership of the outfit insists on online registration for interested applicants.

The outfit was launched early in the year in Ibadan by the six South West governors to check the rising insecurity in the zone occasioned by kidnapping, ritual killing, armed robbery, herdsmen attacks on farmers, raping by the herdsmen, among others which seem to have overwhelmed the Police.

Warning that the recruitment exercise into the outfit should not be based on paper qualification but proven integrity, the hunters in the South West, who spoke through their Chairman, Oba Nureni Ajijola Anabi, said they know all the nooks and crannies in the forest more than any other group and so should be enlisted by the government to be part of those to put an end to the menace.

But as the governments have asked any interested persons to go and apply Online to get enlisted, Ajijola Anabi said: “Now that the leaders have told all interested applicants to go and register online, we the hunters, are no longer interested in the recruitment.

“We told them to focus more on the local people who know the length and breadth of the forest. They told us to go and register online. What does online registration have to do with providing security for the people. If they insist on this, we will back out of the whole exercise.”

Soludero Hunters, who recently arrested some suspected murderers terrorising Akinyele Local Government area of Ibadan in Oyo State, see the move by the leaders to shut locals out of the whole exercise, but, however, pleaded with Governor Seyi Makinde to provide patrol vehicles and other logistics to make it easier for them to function more effectively.

