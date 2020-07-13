Amotekun: Oyo local hunters oppose online registration

The South-West- created security outfit, otherwise called Western Nigerian Security Network (WNSN), codenamed “Amotekun,” may not take off soon in Oyo State as local hunters have vowed to disengage should the leadership of the outfit insist on online registration for interested applicants.

The outfit was launched early in the year in Ibadan by six South-West governors to check the rising insecurity in the zone occasioned by kidnapping, ritual killing, armed robbery, herdsmen attacks on farmers, raping by the herdsmen, among others which seemed uncontrolled by the police.

Warning that the recruitment exercise into the outfit should not be based on paper qualification but proven integrity, the hunters in the South-West, who spoke through their Chairman, Oba Nureni Ajijola Anabi, said they knew all the nooks and crannies in the forest more than any other group and so should be enlisted by the government to be part of those to put an end to the menace.

But as the governments have asked any interested persons to apply Online to get enlisted, Ajijola Anabi said “now that the leaders have told all interested applicants to go and register online, we the hunters are no longer interested in the recruitment.

He said: “We told them to focus more on the local people who know the length and breadth of the forest.

They told us to go and register online. What does online registration have to do with providing security for the people. If they insist on this, we will back out of the whole exercise.

“It is our belief that they don’t want the locals in the outfit. If they do, there is a way they can do it to make it easier for us.

We should not be too complacent when it comes to security matters

Like this: Like Loading...