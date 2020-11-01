News

Amotekun: Oyo releases list of successful candidates for training

2020-11-01

Oyo State Government yesterday released the list of successful applicants for Amotekun Corps, following the recent recruitment exercise it conducted for the applicants.

A statement made available to newsmen by the State Commandant of Amotekun Corps, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju, said: “All candidates are to check their names at their various local government headquarters or online through the Oyo State job  portal.

The statement read in part: “Successful candidates are to report at the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo, on Tuesday, November 3, from 9:00 a.m. for documentation, while the duration of training will be two weeks.

“Candidates are to come with two pairs of blue short knickers, white vest, and canvass, as well as plastic buckets, cup, plate, spoon, and broom. Those who can read and write should come with their writing materials.”

