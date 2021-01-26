Metro & Crime

Amotekun personnel arrest 25 Fulani men with 25 Dane guns in Ibadan

Amotekun personnel Tuesday arrested 25 suspected Fulani men in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, with 25 Dane guns in their possession.

According to a short message sent by the security outfit, the suspects were arrested by the Ido unit of the Amotekun led by Gbenga Olanrewaju, while on a truck with Reg Number TUR 30 ZY Kebbi.
“The suspects were in possession of  about about 25 Dane guns and 10 dogs. They have been handed over to the police for further interrogation,” the report read.
When the Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi (DSP) was contacted for confirmation of the arrest, he did not pick calls made to his phone. Response was not given either to the message sent to him.
His Deputy, Omotayo said he could not speak on behalf of his boss since he was around but promised to inform him. Till the time of filing this report, none of the two called back.

