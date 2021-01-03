Metro & Crime

Amotekun personnel shoots police officer in Oyo town

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

There was confusion on Saturday when a member of the Oyo State Security Network also known as “Amotekun Corps” shot a police officer in Oyo town.
New Telegraph learnt that the police officer, Mr. Fatai Yekini, was shot by an Amotekun Corps member identified as Ibrahim Ogundele at the Sanga area of Oyo town while trying to dislodge some hoodlums in the area.
Ogundele, a male officer working with the Amotekun Corps at Isale-Oyo area shot Yekini who is a Special Police Constabulary attached to the Ojongbodu police station in the town.
New Telegraph gathered that Yekini was shot on his left leg at a very close range, around 3:00 p.m on the said day while he was taken to the Oyo State General hospital in the Owode area of Oyo for treatment.
As at the time of filing this report Sunday, the police officer was reportedly receiving treatment at the hospital.
Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the incident, saying that it incident happened when the police officers at Ojongbodu Division were responding to calls to dislodge some youths who were staging a carnival.

