Amotekun rescues 2 toddlers, 9 kidnap victims

Nine travellers abducted by kidnappers have been rescued by the Joint Patrol team of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) known as Amotekun Corps. Among those rescued by the operatives were two toddlers who were also in the bus that was waylaid by the kidnappers. The victims were kidnapped on Friday evening at Ipetumodu, Osun State along Ilesha-Akure highway while on their way from Lagos to Ado-Ekiti. The Chairman of the Council of Amotekun Commanders in the South-West region, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, who disclosed this said effort is ongoing towards arresting the kidnappers. He said: “Around 1am, we got a distress call from one of the families of the kidnap victims that the kidnappers called, asking for ransom. We thereafter moved into action.

“We were able to track the kidnappers. The victims were retrieved and some of their valuables were retrieved but the kidnappers ran away. “It was along Ipetumodu axis in Osun State and when we got to a village about 10km away from the road, we found out that the den is a regular dump area for kidnappers because we found so many items which shows that it is a permanent place where they keep kidnap victims. “However, we were able to rescue nine victims and a vehicle. Our men are there in the bush trailing the kidnappers, but our major concern was to rescue the victims.

“Our medical team has been attending to them and after completion, we would take them to their various destinations so they can reunite with their families.” Adeleye said, the move is to further reassure specifically the people of Ondo and Osun states, that Amotekun would stop at nothing in joining forces with other security agencies at ensuring that criminals are driven away from the states.

