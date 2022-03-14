Amotekun rescues woman from kidnappers’ den in Ondo

Personnel from the Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), over the weekend, rescued a 29-year-old-lady who had been kidnapped by unknown gunmen along the Ore/Akure route in Ondo State. A patrol crew from the corps in Akure, the state capital, rescued the victim, identified as Morayo Ayeni. The 29-year-old victim, a hairdresser, an indigene of Irele Local Government Area, but resides in Ore, Odigbo Local Government area of the state, narrated how she was abducted. She said: “I saw a lady who walked into my shop, I have never seen her before, she said she wanted to make her hair, then I told her I was going for our association’s meeting. She claimed she was going somewhere, saying she just needed a little touch.”
Related Articles
Sept 1 Open Grazing deadline: South draws battle line with Buhari
The battle line has been drawn between President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors over the 368 grazing routes, pursuant to a 1963 Act. That is as 14 Southern state governors have enacted laws prohibiting Open Grazing in their respective states, Sunday Telegraph can exclusively report. 13 state governments have met the September 1 deadline […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Enugu Psychiatric Hospital raises alarm over abandoned patients
The Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital (FNH), Enugu, has raised the alarm over the number of abandoned mental health patients in most treatment facilities across the country. The Medical Director of the hospital, Associate Prof. Monday Igwe, who raised the alarm, called on Nigerians to assist such indigent and abandoned patients to off-set their medical bills […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Edo 2020: We’re sure of victory, Obaseki assures as PDP rounds off campaign
…promises to end godfatherism …vote, stay, protect your mandate, Obi, Tambuwal,Okowa, Wike, others urge Edo electorate The Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 governorship election, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday declared that with the support of Edo people and endorsements by over 100 groups in the state, he […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)