Amotekun rescues woman from kidnappers’ den in Ondo

Personnel from the Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), over the weekend, rescued a 29-year-old-lady who had been kidnapped by unknown gunmen along the Ore/Akure route in Ondo State. A patrol crew from the corps in Akure, the state capital, rescued the victim, identified as Morayo Ayeni. The 29-year-old victim, a hairdresser, an indigene of Irele Local Government Area, but resides in Ore, Odigbo Local Government area of the state, narrated how she was abducted. She said: “I saw a lady who walked into my shop, I have never seen her before, she said she wanted to make her hair, then I told her I was going for our association’s meeting. She claimed she was going somewhere, saying she just needed a little touch.”

