Amotekun seizes 100 cows for violating Ondo anti-grazing law

Officials of the Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise called Amotekun Corps yesterday arrested more than 100 cows for violating the state anti-open grazing law.

This came barely two days after the corps arrested 100 cows for the same offence. The cows were said to have been seized at Ipinsa community in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

The herders allegedly fled following the arrival of Amotekun operatives. It was learnt that the cows had invaded and destroyed some farmlands in the commnity. Amotekun operatives had during the weekend seized over 100 cows for flouting the state government directives on open grazing and the use of underage herders within the state.

Meanwhile, the arrest of the cows caused a gridlock on the Oyemekun-Oba Adesida Road up to Alagbaka as men of the corps led the seized cows to their headquarters at Alagbaka.

Leading the cows through the streets of Akure, the Amotekun operatives were hailed by some residents for strictly enforcing the directives of the state government.

The Commander of the Ondo State Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said his men swung into action following a distress call received from the people of Ipinsa.

He said: “The arrested cows were over 100. They were arrested at Ipinsa. It was the people of Ipinsa who alerted us over the presence of the herders and their cows in the community.”

Like this: Like Loading...