Metro & Crime

Amotekun seizes 100 cows for violating Ondo anti-grazing law

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

Officials of the Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise called Amotekun Corps yesterday arrested more than 100 cows for violating the state anti-open grazing law.

 

This came barely two days after the corps arrested 100 cows for the same offence. The cows were said to have been seized at Ipinsa community in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

 

The herders allegedly fled following the arrival of Amotekun operatives. It was learnt that the cows had invaded and destroyed some farmlands in the commnity. Amotekun operatives had during the weekend seized over 100 cows for flouting the state government directives on open grazing and the use of underage herders within the state.

 

Meanwhile, the arrest of the cows caused a gridlock on the Oyemekun-Oba Adesida Road up to Alagbaka as men of the corps led the seized cows to their headquarters at Alagbaka.

 

Leading the cows through the streets of Akure, the Amotekun operatives were hailed by some residents for strictly enforcing the directives of the state government.

 

The Commander of the Ondo State Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said his men swung into action following a distress call received from the people of Ipinsa.

 

He said: “The arrested cows were over 100. They were arrested at Ipinsa. It was the people of Ipinsa who alerted us over the presence of the herders and their cows in the community.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill seven farmers in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Herdsmen have reportedly killed seven farmers in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State. It was learnt that the killings occurred at Ugboke, Oshodi, Okokodo, Ariyan and Yoruba camp which are majorly farming communities in the area. An indigene of the area, Mrs. Janet Ighodaro, said yesterday that the incident occurred on Wednesday […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos tasks traditional medicines practitioner on documentation, measurement

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government Wednesday charged traditional medicines practitioners in the state to be specific in the dosage and prescriptions like their orthodox doctors, saying that documentation of their practices is crucial in the 21st century. Speaking at the opening session of a training programme organised for traditional medicine exhibitors and advertisers at the premises […]
Metro & Crime

Lightning kills two friends in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

Lightning, at the weekend, killed two friends at the Air Force axis of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.   The New Telegraph learnt that lightning which accompanied the Saturday evening rain struck the two friends, who just came back from work and were relaxing while pressing their phone.   The younger brother of one of the victims, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica