Amotekun signposts Akeredolu’s commitment to security, growth

Ondo State is undoubtedly one of the safest states today not only in the South-West of Nigeria, but in the entire nation.

The guaranteed security of lives and properties being experienced in the state cannot be divorced from the determination of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, (SAN) to ensure that the people of the state sleep with their two eyes closed.

Kidnapping for ransom and sundry crimes that were hitherto regular occurrences in the state had since been curbed through the determined efforts of the governor.

Akeredolu’s resilience and doggedness to protect the lives and properties of his people is worthy of commendation, especially with the formidable security architecture he emplaced in the state to allow the people go about their lawful businesses without letup, fear or hindrance.

Also worthy of commendation is his display of courage on matters that affect the lives of the people.

He has so far embarked on procurement of communication gadgets and made logistics provisions for all the security agencies in Ondo State. Displeased with the pockets of security breaches across the South-West states in recent time, Governor Akeredolu, as the Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum championed the creation of the South-West Security Networks, otherwise known as Amotekun.

The regional security outfit is to secure the lives and properties of all residents in the region. All the South-West Governors under the aegis of South-West Governor Forum which Akeredolu is the Chairman braved all odds to ensure that creation of Amotekun was not given a stillbirth end.

He had determinedly challenged the powers that be and fought tooth and nail to ensure that Amotekun becomes a reality.

The governor had made it known to all that cares to listen that the South-West governors under his chairmanship were prepared to give whatever it takes to ensure the security of lives and properties of the people in the region.

He equally reiterated that the provision of efficient security network in the mold of Amotekun is the best way to ensure the security of lives and property of the people in the South-West.

Hence the provision of legal framework for Amotekun in the six concerned states as legislative bills for the creation of Amotekun were passed in all the states Houses of Assembly in the South -West.

Similarly, the state government has sought for the decentralisation of the command structure of the Police in Nigeria in a manner that would enable the security of the people to reflect their peculiar problems, positing that this appears the only way to confront the rising security concerns in the nation.

Hence, it was not baffling that Akeredolu blazed the trail a few days ago with the passing- out parade of pioneer Amotekun Corps at Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Arcade, Igbatoro Road, Akure, an occasion he described as an epoch. He did not, however, fail to use the occasion to read riot act to criminal elements disturbing the peace of the peace-loving people of the state that they shall not be allowed to trouble its calm waters any longer..

He said the state government is determined not to pay lip service to the constitutional role of government which is to seek the welfare and protection of the lives and property of the residents of the zone, especially since they believe in our abilities and experience to improve their lot in life and we shall not disappoint them.

The import of this is that Amotekun Corps is now a legal entity not a parallel security structure to any of the security agencies. Rather, it is to complement what is on ground so that together, they can achieve the goal of a safer environment, conducive enough to encourage foreign investors and rid the state of all forms of crime and criminally-minded elements.

Since there is a nexus between security and economic development, the arrangement would assist in removing the state from the unenviable tag as a civil service state and rapidly give way for its economic prosperity.

This is another dimension the transformational efforts of the state in order to economically reposition and develop the state. Within a spate of four years, Akeredolu has since identified the lapses of the past administrations and he has to a large extent effectively addressed the economic challenges of the state by building infrastructure that could translate and attract economic boom to it.

In the last three years, the state government has concentrated efforts on projects that can at best be described as open doors to economic development and prosperity of Ondo State. One particular infrastructural project that is targeted at expediting the state’s economic development and prosperity is the Ore fly over bridge. The bridge is naturally expected to open up Ore to take its place as the true economic capital of the state.

This is an acclamation that Ore has been bearing for a long time on papers. Strategically, Akeredolu is also opening new roads that will link up Ilaje to Lagos, a development that has become a basis for the needed infrastructural magic to attract huge business opportunities and massive economic development to the state from Lagos.

The administration has built the biggest and arguably the best equipped and best staffed Revenue House in Nigeria, an effort that has paid off with an exponential increment in the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). For the very first time in the economic history of the state, the state was able to generate internally the sum of N2.2billion in the month of January, 2020.

This is huge departure from the already surpassed N600 million that the immediate past administration generated on a monthly basis. Also, the revenue agency surpassed itself 2019 N1.7billion monthly throughout the year.

The Chairman, Ondo State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Tolu Adegbei revealed that the state targeted N20 billion for year 2018 but the agency was able to generate N25 billion. Again, the revenue board also increased the state’s target for year 2019 from N25 billion to N30 billion.

Little wonder the state embarked on unprecedented recruitment of over 400 staffers for the Board of Internal Revenue in the last two years, even as it blocked all loopholes through which staff could divert state resources. In addition to efforts put in place to guarantee high productivity, individual input of workers of in the agency and whatever they generate on a monthly basis is what determines their salary payment.

