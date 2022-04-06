Amotekun, soldiers clash over arrest of cows in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Security outfit Amotekun and soldiers attached to the 323 Artillery Brigade yesterday clashed over the arrest of cows that violated the antigrazing law of the state.

A source who witnessed the incident that happened at the back of CAC Adu Memorial Secondary School in Oke-Aro area of Akure, the state capital, sai the men of Amotekun arrested about 100 cows which have been destroying farmlands and other valuables in the area.

He said immediately the Amotekun outfit was matching the arrested cows to their office at Alagbaka area of the state, soldiers numbering about ten stormed the area with Hilux vehicle and prevented the arrest of the cows.

The witness who resides in the area said the soldiers insisted that the Amotekun men would not go away with the cows because they belonged to their officers from the military barrack.

But the Amotekun officers insisted that the cows have violated the anti-grazing law and must be taken to the office for the owners to bail them or pay for the damaged items.

The eyewitness said the crisis started with an exchange of hot words and later snowballed into an exchange of blows between the two security outfits. He said it was during the exchange of fisticuffs that the soldiers and the Amotekun officers started shooting sporadically into the air, a development that led to residents scampering for safety in order not to be caught in the firepower of the two security outfits.

The source said the soldiers eventually overpowered the men of Amotekun corps and took two of the officers away. However, the Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye in reaction said it was a minor disagreement between the security outfits which had been resolved.

Adeleye said it was the arrested herders that hid under the soldiers to cause misunderstanding between the security outfits. He added that the cows have been released to the Amotekun and the officers released accordingly. Meanwhile, normalcy has returned to the troubled area in the state capital

