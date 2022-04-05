Metro & Crime

Amotekun, soldiers clash over arrest of cows in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

The men of the Ondo State Security outfit, codenamed Amotekun, and the soldiers attached to the 323 artillery brigade Tuesday clashed over the arrest of cows that violated the Anti-grazing Law of the state.

A source, who witnessed the incident that happened at the back of CAC Adu Memorial Secondary School in Oke-Aro area of Akure, the state capital, said the men of Amotekun arrested about 100 cows which had been destroying farmlands and other valuables in the area.

He said immediately the Amotekun outfit was marching the arrested cows to their office at Alagbaka area of the state, soldiers numbering about 10 stormed the area in a Hilux vehicle and prevented the arrest of the cows.

The witness, who lived in the area, said the soldiers insisted that the Amotekun men would not go away with the cows because they belonged to their officers.

But the Amotekun officers insisted that the cows had violated the Anti-grazing Law and must be taken to the office for the owners to bail them or pay for the damaged items.

The eyewitness said the crisis started with an exchange of hot words and later snowballed into an exchange of fisticuffs between the two security outfits.

He said it was during the exchange of fisticuffs that the soldiers and the Amotekun officers started shooting sporadically into the air, the development that led to residents scampering for safety in order not to be caught in the crossfire of the two security outfits.

The source said the soldiers eventually overpowered the men of the Amotekun Corps and took two of the officers away.

However, the Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye in reaction said it was a minor disagreement between the security outfits which had been resolved.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity in SW: Akintoye unveils  PAJAWIRI mobile app to track kidnapped victims

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Poised to put an end to the incessant security breaches in Yorubaland, a foremost historian and leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Banji  Akintoye, has unveiled an innovative Mobile Application designed to track kidnapped victims and expose danger anywhere in Yoruba Land. The Mobile Application and Alert System, […]
Metro & Crime

Oil Money’s humble beginning to world’s limelight

Posted on Author Reporter

  Alafaa Kariboye Igbo’s steady rise to stardom could be traced to its ahumble background that hinges success to hard work, perseverance and steadfastness. Kariboye-Igbo, who is popularly referred to as ‘Oil Money’, hails from Asari Toru in Rivers State, South-south Nigeria, and since childhood, he has always had the passion to be an entrepreneur […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack another police station in Abia, free detainees, cart away guns

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Gunmen have again attacked a police station in Abia State.   The attack, according to available information, was carried out at about 2am on Monday. The Apumiri Ubakala Police Station in Umuahia South Local Government Area was attacked by the gunmen despite the curfew put in place by the Abia State government.   The state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica