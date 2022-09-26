News

Amotekun’ll be armed, backed by law – Akeredolu insists

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has insisted that the State Security Network Agency (aka Amotekun Corps) must be allowed to bear the tools and the most sophisticated weapons available to fight back against marauders committing crimes against humanity.

Akeredolu explained that the incontestable authority of the state must be imposed in the country, which is under threat by brazen conflict entrepreneurs and armed, audacious non-state actors.

The governor, who spoke at the Passing-Out Parade of Courses 3 and 4 of the Corps at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Arcade, Igbatoro Road, Akure on Monday, asserted that the state security outfits backed by law whether in Western Nigeria, Katsina, Borno, Benue or any Northern state must have access to the same sophisticated weapons that the marauders have.

He vowed that his administration will continue to support the operational capacity of all security agencies in the state both in terms of equipment and the welfare of their personnel.

According to him, the passing out ceremony is a reminder of the need to strategize and tackle the current security situation, which he said has been left to snowball into existential crises across Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ikotun Senior High 2004 old student body donates photocopier machine to school to alma mater

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of efforts aimed at improving educational standards, Ikotun Senior High School Old Students Association, Class of 2004, has donated a multifunctional photocopier machine to their alma mater. Speaking during the donation in Lagos recently, Taiwo Francis, president of the association, stated that the photocopier machine, which was brand new, was part of their […]
News

APC Campaign Council: We’re determined to wrest power from Obaseki, PDP

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Edo State chapter of the National Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the governorship election in the state was yesterday inaugurated with a vow to wrest political power from incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. With the inauguration of Council at the APC Secretariat […]
News

ECOWAS freezes financial assets of Guinea junta

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Nigeria insists on short transition Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has resolved to freeze the financial assets of the members of the military junta in Guinea. This was disclosed Friday in a release by a Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity in the Office […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica