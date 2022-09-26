Amotekun’ll be armed, backed by law – Akeredolu insists

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has insisted that the State Security Network Agency (aka Amotekun Corps) must be allowed to bear the tools and the most sophisticated weapons available to fight back against marauders committing crimes against humanity.

Akeredolu explained that the incontestable authority of the state must be imposed in the country, which is under threat by brazen conflict entrepreneurs and armed, audacious non-state actors.

The governor, who spoke at the Passing-Out Parade of Courses 3 and 4 of the Corps at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Arcade, Igbatoro Road, Akure on Monday, asserted that the state security outfits backed by law whether in Western Nigeria, Katsina, Borno, Benue or any Northern state must have access to the same sophisticated weapons that the marauders have.

He vowed that his administration will continue to support the operational capacity of all security agencies in the state both in terms of equipment and the welfare of their personnel.

According to him, the passing out ceremony is a reminder of the need to strategize and tackle the current security situation, which he said has been left to snowball into existential crises across Nigeria.

