Amotekun’s ‘Operation Clean-Up’ arrests over 100 criminals in one month

Following the setup of ‘Operation Clean-Up’ by the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, to combat the rising cases of crimes in the state, the agency within a month has arrested 120 criminals across the state.

The Commander of the Agency in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye who disclosed this in Akure, the state capital, revealed that the arrests were made during 15 operations within the period.

Adeleye maintained that some of the criminals had been sent to the police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), and to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further investigation and prosecution.

Speaking at the Corps headquarters in Alagbaka, the Commander said: “Since we started the ‘Operation Clean-Up’ about a month ago, we’ve arrested about 120 criminals and sanity is coming back to the state.

“Initially, we started general security operatives with other security agencies until after the #EndSARS protests when there was an upsurge in criminal activities in the state and Amotekun launched ‘Operation Clean-Up’.

“We recorded over 15 robbery cases in Akure within one month, which had not happened before. We appealed to the state government to impose a ban on the use of motorcycles at night and the government acceded to it.”

The Amotekun boss also explained that since the ‘Operation Clean Up’ started, criminal activities have reduced by 80 per cent, noting that out of the 15 robbery cases, 13 were carried out with the use of motorcycles.

Like this: Like Loading...