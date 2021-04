Luck has really changed for amputee hawker Mary Daniels who was discovered on the streets and lifted out of destitution through the help of kind spirited Nigerians.

To celebrate the hardworking lady for her 27th birthday, she was transformed into a gorgeous lady in a recent photo shoot at the weekend.

About 14 million naira was raised for her and the Lagos State Government has provided temporary shelter for her as well as her child and grandmother who reside with her.

