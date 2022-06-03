Amray emerges CEO as Titan Trust takes over Union Bank

Following the final acquisition of one of Nigeria’s oldestbanks, UnionBank Plc, by Titan Trust Bank Limited, Mr Mudassir Amray has emerged the Chief Executive Officer of the bank, effective June 2, 2022. This follows the econstitution of the bank’s Board of Directors, according to reports made available to the media yesterday.

Amrayisaseasonedbanker with well-rounded exposure of over 25 years in senior management roles and a proven track record of adaptability in six geographiesof USA, Nigeria, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Pakistan in the course of hiscareer atCitibankand other foreign and local banks. Prior to being appointed the Chief Executive Officer for Union Bank, Mr Amray led the establishment of Titan Trust Bank Limited and subsequently became the bank’s pioneer CEO in October 2019. He holds an MBA from the University of SantoTomasand a Bachelor of Commerce from National College, University of Karachi.

Union Bank Plc completed the transfer of its majority shareholding, whichtranslates to 93.41 per cent of the bank’s issued share capital to Titan Trust Bank Limited (TTB). ThelendernotifiedtheNigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Securities and Exchange Commission and members of the investing public of the completion of the transaction under a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (SSPA) between the bank’s majority shareholders of Union Global Partners Limited, Atlas Mara Limited and Titan Trust Bank Limited (TTB).

Inanoticemadeavailableto the NGX and obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, Somuyiwa Sonubi, Company Secretary, UnionBankPlc, notedthat moves to transfer the majority shareholding of Union bank to TTB commenced in December 2021. Consequently, in compliance with NGX Rulebook and theAmendmentstotheListing Rules, the bank notified NGX, stakeholders and the public of TTB now becoming the majority shareholder and core investor in Union Bank. The bank has also completed the divestment of its entire shareholding interest both the direct and indirect in its subsidiary, UnionBank(UK) Plc, toall the shareholders in the bank’s recordsasof March4,2022, proratatotheirexistingshareholding interests in the bank. However, the United Kingdom subsidiary of the bank, UBUK, is not included in the transaction with Titan Trust Bank.

In another development, the bank also notified the regulators and stakeholders of the resignation and subsequent retirement of its 10 directors fromtheBoardof UnionBank. The affected Board members include; Mrs Beatrice Hamza Bassey, Chair/Non- Executive Director; Mr Emeka Okonkwo Chief Executive Officer and Mrs Obafunke Alade-Adeyefa, Independent Non-Executive Director. Others are Mr Richard Burrett, Mr Ian Clyne; Mr KenroyDowers; MrPaulKokoricha; TaimoorLabib; MrMark Patterson and Mr Emeka Ogbechie, all were Non-Executive Directors of Union Bank Plc until the notice was given.

