Business

AMS-IX, MDXi sign MoU to launch neutral Internet Exchange services in Lagos

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

AMS-IX, one of the largest Internet Exchange operators in the world, and MainData Nigeria Limited (MDXi), an Equinix company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to operate and grow Internet Exchange services in Africa. AMS-IX will be setting up an internet exchange at MDXi, the carrier-neutral Data Center of MainOne in Lagos Nigeria, while MDXi will act as AMS-IX strategic partner and reseller for AMS-IX in West Africa.

According to the companies, this strategic partnership between AMS-IX and MDXi will deliver improved interconnection capabilities for existing and new customers on the exchange, further facilitating the distribution of content into the West African region. With this partnership, content delivery networks, application providers, and hosting companies will now be able to exchange internet traffic locally through the rich interconnected ecosystem of networks, large enterprises, and cloud service providers, and network operators available at MDXi.

Speaking, the International Partnership Director Onno Bos of AMS-IX said: “Lagos is the ideal location to serve as a content hub for West and Central Africa as it is strategically located in a fast-developing region with landing sites for international subsea cables connecting Africa to EMEA and beyond. We’re thrilled to work with such a strong partner as MainOne to expand this vibrant connectivity community.” Also speakibg, GM, Technical Solutions, MainOne, Oluwasayo Oshadami, said: “We’re excited to work with AMS-IX. AMS-IX has over 25 years of experience building, operating and growing Internet Exchanges all over the world.

 

Our Reporters

