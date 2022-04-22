Sports

Amstel Malta remains Okpekpe Race’s Official Malt Drink

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Organisers of the World Athletics Elite Label, Okpekpe International 10km road race, have confirmed that Amstel Malta, the low sugar malt drink will remain the official malt drink of the eighth edition of the race which comes up next month in Okpekpe near Auchi, Etsakor East Local Government Area of Edo State. Mike Itemuagbor, CEO of Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organisers of the historic race says Amstel Malta, brewed by Nigerian Breweries Plc, the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria will remain as the official malt drink for the first World Athletics Label road race in West Africa.

“We are delighted to announce that Nigerian Breweries has renewed its partnership as a friend and strategic partner of the Okpekpe international 10km road race,’ said Itemuagbor. The Pamodzi boss says Nigerian Breweries and Okpekpe race have a lot in common. ‘Nigerian Breweries Plc is the pioneer and biggest brewing company in Nigeria while one of its products, Amstel Malta is a premium malt drink with rich international heritage. ‘Okpekpe race is also the first road running event to be granted a World Athletics label status in Nigeria which means the race is the first road race in Nigeria to be granted international recognition.’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

WA approves six athletes for Nigeria

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The World Athletics over the weekend announced the entry list for the fast-approaching World Athletics Indoor Championships, Belgrade 22, with six Nigerian athletes- four male and two female- approved for the competition.   The competition scheduled for Belgrade, capital of Serbia, starting from March 18 to 20 will see Olympic Games bronze medalist, Ese Brume, […]
Sports

Nations League: Ireland draw Wales, Haaland scores hat-trick against Romania

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ireland hung on for a gritty 0-0 draw at home to Wales in their UEFA Nations League B Group 4 game in Dublin on Sunday, and Erling Haaland hit a superb hat-trick as Norway hammered Romania 4-0 in Oslo in Group 1. The Irish had to overcome the loss of seven players to COVID-19 […]
Sports

NFF Board Member, Emmanuel Ibah, dies at 61

Posted on Author Reporter

    A Member of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Coordinator for the South-South zone of the body, Mr. Emmanuel Ibah, is dead. He was 61 years of age. Family sources confirmed to the NFF that Ibah, who was also Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Football Association, gave up the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica