Sports

Amstel Malta Ultra hails brave Falcons, predicts good World Cup outing

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Amstel Malta Ultra, the official malt drink of the Super Falcons, has hailed the brave display by the Nigerian women’s team in their semi-final clash against the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. The nourishing malt drink which is one of the very few sponsors giving women’s football in Nigeria the needed push on all fronts said though missing the final ticket hurts, Nigerians and indeed global football fans are happy with the neversay- die attitude exhibited by the Super Falcons on Monday night in Rabat.

Morocco who are the host of the biennial continental tournament needed the lottery of penalty kicks to deny the Super Falcons a 10th WAFCON final appearance and by extension a chance for a record-extending 10th African crown. Despite being reduced to nine players in the 71st minute following the debatable red card to Rasheedat Ajibade with Halimat Ayinde already sent off earlier, the Super Falcons showed the true Nigerian spirit as they held the hosts for the remainder of the second half and all through the extra time before the ensuing penalty kicks. Ifeoma Onumonu’s lost penalty kick proved costly as the Moroccan Ladies scored all of theirs and effectively sealed their place in their first-ever WAFCON final where they would be battling against South Africa’s Bayana Bayana on Saturday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Battle of the young guns at Old Trafford

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

      Tunde Sulaiman In years long gone by a game between Manchester United and Arsenal was usually a matchup between two sides gunning to be crowned Premier League champions but alas this is no longer the case as a look at the league table shows.   However, in spite of this, incidentally the […]
Sports

US Open: Djokovic sets up final with Medvedev

Posted on Author Reporter

  World number one Novak Djokovic won a gruelling five-setter against Alexander Zverev to set up a US Open final against Daniil Medvedev and keep his bid for a calendar Grand Slam on track. Russian second seed Medvedev had earlier kept alive his hopes of a first major title with a 6-4 7-5 6-2 win […]
Sports

EPL: Ronaldo passes 800 goals in Man Utd win over Arsenal after bizarre VAR incident

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Spurs beat Brentford Cristiano Ronaldo made it 801 career goals as Manchester United beat Arsenal in a brilliant see-saw game that had controversy and crucial VAR decisions. Emile Smith Rowe fired in the opener with goalkeeper David de Gea down injured after Fred trod on his heel, with VAR awarding the goal. Bruno Fernandes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica