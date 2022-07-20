Amstel Malta Ultra hails brave Falcons, predicts good World Cup outing

Amstel Malta Ultra, the official malt drink of the Super Falcons, has hailed the brave display by the Nigerian women’s team in their semi-final clash against the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. The nourishing malt drink which is one of the very few sponsors giving women’s football in Nigeria the needed push on all fronts said though missing the final ticket hurts, Nigerians and indeed global football fans are happy with the neversay- die attitude exhibited by the Super Falcons on Monday night in Rabat.

Morocco who are the host of the biennial continental tournament needed the lottery of penalty kicks to deny the Super Falcons a 10th WAFCON final appearance and by extension a chance for a record-extending 10th African crown. Despite being reduced to nine players in the 71st minute following the debatable red card to Rasheedat Ajibade with Halimat Ayinde already sent off earlier, the Super Falcons showed the true Nigerian spirit as they held the hosts for the remainder of the second half and all through the extra time before the ensuing penalty kicks. Ifeoma Onumonu’s lost penalty kick proved costly as the Moroccan Ladies scored all of theirs and effectively sealed their place in their first-ever WAFCON final where they would be battling against South Africa’s Bayana Bayana on Saturday.

