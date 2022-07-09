Sports

Amstel Malta Ultra hails Falcons' victory over Botswana, charges team to stay focused

Amstel Malta Ultra, the official Malt drink of the Super Falcons, has congratulated the national women’s team following their 2-0 win over Botswana at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Amstel Malta Ultra before the game against the Mares had psyched up the Super Falcons to put behind their initial defeat against South Africa and those words of encouragement had positive impacts as the Nigerian Ladies put up a better display against Botswana.

A goal in the first half by Ifeoma Onumonu and another by Christy Ucheibe a few minutes into the second half saw Nigeria cruising to victory on Thursday and effectively getting their campaign back on track after the faulty start against Bayana Bayana.

While congratulating the Super Falcons for Thursday’s resounding victory, Amstel Malta Brand Manager, Maire Abia-Bassey has charged Randy Waldrum’s side to stay focused on their twin ambition in Morocco.

The Amstel Malta Brand Manager noted that the Falcons have all it takes to win all their reaming matches in Morocco just like they did in Ghana four years ago after losing their opening game against the South Africans.

 

