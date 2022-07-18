Sports

Amstel Malta Ultra pumps up Falcons for semifinal clash

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Amstel Malta Ultra, the official malt drink of the Super Falcons, has doubled up on its support for the Nigeria women’s team ahead of today semifinal clash against Morocco. The Super Falcons with the backing of the nourishing malt drink successfully tamed the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the quarterfinal and they are looking to repeat a similar feat against the Atlas Lionesses on Monday. While assuring total support once more, Amstel Malta Brand Manager, Maire Abia-Bassey said she is confident in the Super Falcons going to next year’s World Cup as African champions. She said: “Of course we are happy the team already has the World Cup ticket in their purse, the target now is to go to Australia and New Zealand as African champions for a record-extending 10th time.” Since getting over their shaky start in their opening game against South Africa’s Bayana Bayana, the Super Falcons have been soaring at a high altitude with maximum support coming from their official malt drink.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Over 150 athletes set for inaugural AFN/MoC Invitational

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Within just 24 hours of registration opening, over 150 Athletes, including some of Nigeria’s top Athletes and several from across Africa, have registered for the inaugural Athletic Federation of Nigeria/Making of Champions Invitational billed to hold at the Yaba College of Technology in Lagos State on May 22nd.   MoC on Saturday announced the first […]
Sports

Fearless powers Pillions Hangout with Bikerz

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The city of Lagos was agog recently with a biker fest of top power bikers’ clubs and non-bikers from across Nigeria who stormed the historic venue of Freedom Park, Lagos Island, in a revving power bike show. It was the ‘Pillions Hangout with Bikerz,’ sponsored by Fearless, a leading energy drink from beverage manufacturer, Rite […]
Sports

Okpekpe race organiser dedicates award to Gov Obaseki

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The organiser of the historic Okpekpe international 10km road race, Mike Itemuagbor has dedicated his award as the pioneer of world-acclaimed road races in Nigeria to the Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki. Itemuagbor’s effort at organising the first World Athletics label road race in West Africa was recognised at the SportsVille awards on Sunday. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica