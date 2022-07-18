Amstel Malta Ultra pumps up Falcons for semifinal clash

Amstel Malta Ultra, the official malt drink of the Super Falcons, has doubled up on its support for the Nigeria women’s team ahead of today semifinal clash against Morocco. The Super Falcons with the backing of the nourishing malt drink successfully tamed the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the quarterfinal and they are looking to repeat a similar feat against the Atlas Lionesses on Monday. While assuring total support once more, Amstel Malta Brand Manager, Maire Abia-Bassey said she is confident in the Super Falcons going to next year’s World Cup as African champions. She said: “Of course we are happy the team already has the World Cup ticket in their purse, the target now is to go to Australia and New Zealand as African champions for a record-extending 10th time.” Since getting over their shaky start in their opening game against South Africa’s Bayana Bayana, the Super Falcons have been soaring at a high altitude with maximum support coming from their official malt drink.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...