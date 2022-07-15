Amstel Malta Ultra salutes heroic Falcons’ World Cup, Semi Final qualification

Amstel Malta Ultra, the official malt drink of the Super Falcons has congratulated the Nigeria Women’s team following their qualification for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The Super Falcons who are also through to the semi-final stage of the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after they secured a lone goal win through Rashidat Ajibade over Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses have been described as true heroines.

Fully nourished with the Amstel Malta Ultra vitality, the Super Falcons confirmed their superiority over the Lionesses in Thursday’s quarter-final contest in Casablanca. While that crucial victory ensured that the Super Falcons remain one of only six countries on the planet that have never missed an edition of the Women’s World Cup, it also keeps them on track for a recordextending 10th African title.

The Brand Manager, Amstel Malta Ultra, Maire Abia- Bassey while praising the Super Falcons for achieving their first target of qualification for the World Cup enjoined the team to stay focused on their other goal of bringing the African trophy back home again.

