Amuneke delighted as 1994 Super Eagles get rewards

Former African Footballer of the year and member of the victorious Super Eagles of 1994, Emmanuel Amuneke, is delighted with the news that President Mohammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of apartments to the team for winning the Africa Cup of Nations that year. Late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, promised rewards of threebed room apartment for each member of the squad – a promise never kept.

But members of the team did not lose hope as they kept pressing for the reward which the President Buhari put to rest Thursday night following the directive that those who are yet to collect their own should be rewarded as a matter of urgency. “It’s a dream come through to all members of the team and I want to thank the President for making the wish of members of the team come through.

“I also want to thank the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, whom we learnt took it upon himself to make it come true. Its most unfortunate that some of the members are no longer alive but the joy of it is that the families they left behind have something to fall back on-going by this latest development.

The former FC Barcelona star also debunked the news making around that part of the reason for the delay in allocation of the apartment was because some members of the squad went behind to collect their allocation at the expense of majority.

“The insinuation was false, most of those have collected their own are mainly those who chose Abuja and it was easy for the Federal Housing Authority to allocate to them but for most of us that wanted Lagos and other State capital spread across the country was part of the reason for the delay,” he pointed out.

