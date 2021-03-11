Amuneke, Finidi fault Rohr’s Eagles’ list

Amokachi hails list, sues for cal

Two ex-internationals, Emmanuel Amuneke and Finidi George have faulted Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, over the players invited for the team’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho later in the month. Speaking on the list, the former U-20 coach said the coach should be made to defend his list as some players, especially the current captain of the team, Ahmed Musa, doesn’t deserve a slot in the team. “Professionally and morally, Ahmed Musa should not be on the list because he is not engaged in a competitive league,” said Amuneke.

“He should not have been invited. Although he has given so much to the country and was probably brought in to motivate the younger players in the team. “It’s for the coach to give reasons why he invited this player. “We have young players that are doing well and were not invited for the game while the captain without a club was invited for the game.” Finidi George, on his part called on the federation and the Technical Director of the NFF, Augustine Eguavoen, to invite Rohr to a round table and discuss the list especially reasons for the players invited.

He added: “The Technical Director or the committee should ask questions and he should have before now press to defend all names. “The truth is all these type of scenario can only happen in Nigeria with everyone thinking and acting as they like.

“In Spain, the national team coach defended his list, so what’s stopping Rohr from defending his recent list? “There should be a press conference, journalists should ask questions why this or that player were invited, the coach should be able to provide answers.” Another ex-international and former Eagles coach, Daniel Amokachi, said the list was not a bad one.

“There can never be a perfect list. The coach must have his reasons for inviting Musa maybe to motivate others and for Onuachu, I honestly expected him to make the list but the coach knows best. We should give him benefit of the doubt on this,” Amokachi said. Nigeria need a point to qualify for the 2021 AFCON to be staged in Cameroon next year. They lead their qualifying group with eight points after four rounds of matches.

