Sports

Amuneke, Finidi fault Rohr’s Eagles’ list

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Amokachi hails list, sues for cal

Two ex-internationals, Emmanuel Amuneke and Finidi George have faulted Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, over the players invited for the team’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho later in the month. Speaking on the list, the former U-20 coach said the coach should be made to defend his list as some players, especially the current captain of the team, Ahmed Musa, doesn’t deserve a slot in the team. “Professionally and morally, Ahmed Musa should not be on the list because he is not engaged in a competitive league,” said Amuneke.

“He should not have been invited. Although he has given so much to the country and was probably brought in to motivate the younger players in the team. “It’s for the coach to give reasons why he invited this player. “We have young players that are doing well and were not invited for the game while the captain without a club was invited for the game.” Finidi George, on his part called on the federation and the Technical Director of the NFF, Augustine Eguavoen, to invite Rohr to a round table and discuss the list especially reasons for the players invited.

He added: “The Technical Director or the committee should ask questions and he should have before now press to defend all names. “The truth is all these type of scenario can only happen in Nigeria with everyone thinking and acting as they like.

“In Spain, the national team coach defended his list, so what’s stopping Rohr from defending his recent list? “There should be a press conference, journalists should ask questions why this or that player were invited, the coach should be able to provide answers.” Another ex-international and former Eagles coach, Daniel Amokachi, said the list was not a bad one.

“There can never be a perfect list. The coach must have his reasons for inviting Musa maybe to motivate others and for Onuachu, I honestly expected him to make the list but the coach knows best. We should give him benefit of the doubt on this,” Amokachi said. Nigeria need a point to qualify for the 2021 AFCON to be staged in Cameroon next year. They lead their qualifying group with eight points after four rounds of matches.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Onazi: At the time I got married, people advised me to still enjoy life

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

“She was cautious and very intelligent. I knew she was going to be a good asset to me. She nurtured my attitude, character, as she gave reasons for me to be calm and do things the right way among my friends. I will say it is a blessing.” Those were the remarks of Nigerian international, […]
Sports

Oladapo elated as Quadri hits last eight

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Olabanji Oladapo could not hide his excitement after watching Aruna Quadri becoming the first African to qualify for the quarterfinal of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Series taking place in Doha, Qatar. On Wednesday, Quadri beat Indian national champion Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 3-0 to set up […]
Sports

Eagles tackle Rohr over match decisions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigeria Football Federation is battling to bring sanity to Super Eagles camp over ‘the bad blood’ generated by Friday’s 4-4 draw the Nigerian team recorded against Sierra Leone in an African Cup of Nations qualifier.   Nigeria led Sierra Leone by 4-0 only for the Leone Stars to come back and force the Super […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica