Amuneke hails Sporting Lisbon, Man City after league exploits

A former Super Eagles star, Emmanuel Amuneke, has applauded the feat achieved by his former team, Sporting Lisbon, by winning the domestic league in Portugal. Sporting defeated Boavista 1-0 on Tuesday to end their 19-year wait for a league title. The last time the team won was in 2002. Sporting, who are still unbeaten with two games left, have 82 points after 32 matches, an unassailable eight-point advantage over second-placed Porto The Portuguese league has been dominated by Porto and Benfica in the past two decades and Amuneke said the Sporting win was a refreshing change.

The former Africa Footballer of the year said; “It was a very great victory for Sporting, that was my first professional club in Europe when I left Zamalek of Egypt. For 19 years, Portuguese league has been dominated by Benfica and Porto. I am happy that despite the pandemic, they were able to bring happiness and smiles to the faces of their fans all over the world. It was a very great feat.

I congratulate them and wish them in future competitions.” Also speaking on the triumph of Manchester City in the English Premier League, Amuneke, who was a teammate to city coach Pep Guadiola in Barcelona, stressed that the Citizens were deserved champions in England. He said: “Man City deserves to win the league this season although they started slowly by losing some games at the beginning of the season but as the season progresses they were able to build their confidence and they were able to discover their winning formula. “I congratulate Guardiola, he has been doing a very great job, he was able to let the world know that young people with new ideas in the football have a lot to contribute so I’m happy for him. He was my former teammate in Barcelona and I’m happy that in his coaching career things are going well.”

Rohr must build Eagles attack around red-hot Onuachu

Goal scoring is a key feature of football. A coach sets up his team to score as many goals as possible within the 90 minutes duration of a football game. All tactics and strategies are aimed at creating chances to score goals. Other two departments of football – midfield and defence – are expected to […]
EPL: Burnley, Everton battle to draw

  Burnley and Everton shared the points in an entertaining Premier League arm-wrestle at Turf Moor. The hosts made a lightning start, Robbie Brady’s strike from outside the box giving them the lead in the third minute, reports the BBC. Everton were vulnerable, but improved after an injury to Fabian Delph forced them into a […]
‘Osimhen is world- class striker’

Super Eagles and Napoli pointman, Victor Osimhen, has been described as a world-class player who will shine at Napoli, according to the former sports director of Belgian club Sporting Charleroi who gave him the chance to revive his career. The Super Eagles striker has overcome injuries and COVID-19 and has now netted eight goals in […]

