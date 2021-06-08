Sports

Amuneke, Ikpeba remember Keshi five years after

Posted on Author Blessing Innocent

Two former African Footballer of the year winners- Emmanuel Amuneke and Victor Ikpeba – on Monday lamented the absence of late Super Eagles skipper and coach Stephen Keshi in the country’s football scene in the past five years.
Keshi, who won the Africa Nations Cup title for Nigeria as a player in 1994 and as a coach in 2013, died on June 7, 2016 in Benin after a brief illness.

 

Ikpeba said Keshi was a great motivator for younger footballers in his prime in the national team.

 

“Keshi was the one who opened the window of professionalism for most of us who travelled then.

 

“He left at a time he was still very useful to the nation because of his wealth of experience in the game. He even qualified Togo for the world Cup as well even though he did not travel with them but he took Nigeria to the World Cup in 2014.

 

“We will continue to remember him for his immense contribution to the game.”
Amuneke also eulogized the late football legend.

 

His words: “He was a very great captain he was someone that has done so much and contributed so much to the game in Nigeria. He is a pioneer to many that came from the youth level. He inspired so many of us and it is a great privilege to have played along with him.

 

“When it comes to death there is nothing anyone can do” but we will continue remember him as a brother, leader, captain and someone that encourages most of us that came into the Super Eagles. He inspired us when we were coming up.

