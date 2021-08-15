Sports

Amuneke, Lawal applaud Dare over stadium rehabilitation

Two ex-internationals, Emmanuel Amuneke and Garba Lawal, have applauded the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, for rehabilitating the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja and the Surulere National Stadium, Lagos after years of neglect.

 

Former Africa Footballer of the Year, Emmanuel Amuneke, said there is no way any country can succeed without good pitches to play on. According to the former U-17 coach, poor infrastructure is part of the greatest undoing of most African countries, not just Nigeria.

 

He said: “I am glad that the Minister knows the important role of good pitches in developing football talents across the country.

 

“I’m aware of the ongoing work at the Surulere Stadium, Lagos, I heard he has completed the Daura mini Stadium and the Moshood Abiola National Stadium is close to completion.

 

“I urge all stakeholders to support the Minister’s dream. I have listened to him several times and I’m convinced he is on the right track of changing the narrative of our sports development.”

 

Speaking in the same vein, former Roda FC of Holland midfielder, Garba Lawal, expressed his excitement over the development.

 

Lawal said: “I am so excited to know that the Moshood Abiola National Stadium is back to life. Each time I walk around the stadium, I’m impressed by the progress of the ongoing work. This is how to go about managing sports infrastructure.

 

“When I remember the games I played for the Super Eagles in the same stadium, I think the Minister’s initiative is good, but it will take a while to see the impact of the beautiful work.”

