Amuneke named in TSG for U-17 AFCON

…urges Nigerian coaches to embrace scouting app

Former African Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Amuneke has been enlisted as a member of the CAF’s Technical Study Group (TSG) for the forthcoming Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Morocco between March 13 and 31. This is the second successive time the FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning coach of the Golden Eaglets would serving in that capacity with the continental soccer ruling body after holding brief at the last edition held in Tanzania. “It’s an African call and opportunity to serve the continent,” noted Amuneke who equally served as a member of FIFA’s TSG at the 2018B World Cup in Russia..“

Personally, it’s also an opportunity for me to learn from my colleagues on the TSG and it’s an experience I’m looking forward to.” Meanwhile, Amuneke said more Nigerian coaches stands the opportunity of working anywhere in the world by enlisting on the innovative soccer scouting and marketing application, Al Haddaf. The former Barcelona winger who was recently named as Al Haddaf’s global brand ambassador, surmised Nigerian coaches desirous of working abroad stands a better chance of being exposed to the world.

