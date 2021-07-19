Amuneke: NFF must start plans for next Olympics now

…says absence in Tokyo disappointing

A former Africa Footballer of the Year, Emmanuel Amuneke, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to begin plans for the football event of the next Olympic Games now.

The postponed 2020 Olympic Games starts on Friday Nigeria’s male and female football team failed to book tickets to the games unlike basketball in which the country’s male and female teams will be on parade.

Amuneke, who scored the winner against Argentina in final of the Olympic Olympic Games football event at Atlanta’96 said there must be a structure in place to guarantee a better performance in future. The former international said: “The games come up every four years and all the NFF needs to do is to create developmental programmes for age grade teams and also ensure we have young players in the domestic league who can be monitored over time to form a solid team when the time is close.

“Football is chang ing every time and we have to use the modern knowledge of the game to our advantage to get results and move the game forward.

“As a country that has won gold, silver and bronze at the event, to miss out is very disappointing because we could have paraded players who will be in line to take over for the current Supper Eagles.

