Amuneke: Scoring form of Osimhen, Umar big boost for Ghana match

Posted on

A former Barcelona player and Super Eagles Chief Coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, yesterday showered praises on the Super Eagles strikers currently in good form in Europe. In a 2-1 win over Verona on Sunday in the Serie A,

 

Osimhen scored the two goals for his team to further put Napoli in contention for the league title. Osimhen has scored nine goals in 19 appearances this season.

 

Sadiq Umar in the colours of Almeria also registered a brace against Lugo in the Segunda division in Spain. Umar has taken his tally for the season to 15 goals. Amuneke said it was a good omen as the Eagles/Black Stars match is just around the corner.

An elated Amuneke said: “It’s very good that our players are scoring consistently against this time.

We expect them to bring that form to camp for this match which is very important. Osimhen and Umar are our key strikers. It is a thing of joy because they will be very hot for the two crucial games.”

 

The former FIFA U-17 winning coach also expressed delight over Ademola Lukman and Emmanuel Dennis who were not at the recently held Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

 

“We are even approaching the match stronger than we were in Cameroon with Lukman and Dennis, so the team will be ready for Ghana.

 

