Amuneke to be part of World Cup draw Saturday

Ex-International, Emmanuel Amuneke, is expected to be part of the Africa FIFA World Cup qualifiers draw expected to take place in Cameroon on Saturday, January 22. Amuneke is currently in the country as part of the CAF technical study group committee of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The left winger was part of the Nigeria team that won the 1994 AFCON for Nigeria and his presence has added more glamour to the competition. The draws will see Nigeria knowing their opponent for the final round of the qualifiers after securing their slot among the final 10 countries. The Super Eagles will likely be drawn against one of Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, DR Congo, or Mali after maintaining their top five position on the continent in the FIFA rankings. According to the rules, all the top five countries on the continent would be drawn against the net five countries giving Nigeria the opportunity to avoid super powers like Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia and Morocco.

