Amuneke to Eagles: Be ready for tough game in Freetown

Ex-international, Emmanuel Amuneke, has asked the Super Eagles of Nigeria to prepare themselves for a tough game when they file out against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the second leg of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for Freetown on Tuesday.

The Coach Gernot Rohr-led team threw away a 4-0 lead in the first leg played in Benin City, Edo State at the weekend as the visitor forced their host to a 4-4 draw. Speaking on the telephone with New Telegraph from Spain where he has gone to visit his family, the former U-20 coach said the team must put behind them the outcome of the last game and see how they can salvage the situation and return to winning ways.

He said the Super Eagles should not forget that the Leone Stars would be brimming with confidence after what they did in Nigeria and playing at their comfort zone will make the game more difficult.

“We should know that football has gone beyond the way we take it in Nigeria as every other country now have players playing for top clubs across the world,” he said. “There is need for us to take football more seriously and must always be humble while also having respect for the opponents.

“Going to Freetown, we must rectify our faults and see how we can get somethingoutof thegamesothatthe team can be back on track towards achieving their target of qualification.”

Speaking on the charge by the president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, to the team immediately after the draw in Benin, charging them to go to Freetown and score four un-replied goals, Amuneke said the president spoke on the spur of the moment.

According to him, it is not necessarily about getting four goals, but getting a good result against an opponent who also want to qualify for the next round.

He added: “The team must be ready mentally and tactically to achieve the set target and put smiles on the faces of Nigeria.

“I know the players themselves are not happy and luckily they have opportunity to remedy the situation immediately, but like I said, it is not going to be easy.”

