Sports

Amuneke to Rohr: Play Osimhen, Onuachu together in Eagles

Posted on Author Adekunle Salam Comment(0)

i A former African Footballer of the Year and former Eagles player, Emmanuel Amuneke, has urged senior national team Coach, Gernot Rohr, to find a way to be using the two Nigerian strikers- Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu – together.

 

Amuneke expressed joy over the current form of the two attackers in their teams in Europe. Osimhen has scored six goals in the league this term while Onuachu has registered nine league goals in seven matches and 11 in all competitions.

 

The victorious Golden Eaglets coach said: “Both can be used but it all depends o n the entire system the team is using both the opponent and home team in question.

 

They are good players but of course it all depends on the plan of the game the coach is coming up with and also the system of the opponent and what they are bringing in terms of their defensive and offensive aspects of the game but I think both of them they have the same characteristics of style of playing as a pure striker.

“Also, it depends on the philosophy of the team generally. Sometimes you also have to look at the opponents’ style, they are playing from individual point of view to collective point of view.

 

What are their game plans like when they have and don’t have the ball.” Amuneke however warned that Nigerians should not be carried away by the current impressive run of the country’s stars abroad.

 

He added: “We should bear it in mind that African football is totally different from European football, so there is a whole lot of factors when it comes to African football that you are going to encounter.

 

“But I think he is a very good player and he is doing marvelously well and it’s a good one that all our players are doing absolutely great and that will boost our confidence and chances of qualifying for the World Cup.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

NFF management, staff to undergo COVID-19 tests

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Management and officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will undergo coronavirus pandemic tests at the Secretariat of the Federation, Sunday Dankaro House, National Stadium Complex, Abuja on Thursday. General Secretary of the Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi addressed the management and staff on Wednesday, informing them that this becomes pertinent following the positive test of […]
Sports

US Open: Fearless Fernandez knocks out another champ to reach quarters

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leylah Fernandez brushed aside yet another former champion as the fearless Canadian teenager stormed into the quarterfinals of the US Open on Sunday with a 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2 win over 16th seed Angelique Kerber. It was a precocious and poised performance from Fernandez, who celebrates her 19th birthday on Monday and had already sent […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Caeleb Dressel breaks Olympic record on way to second gold

Posted on Author Reporter

  American Caeleb Dressel set an Olympic record on his way to winning the men’s 100m freestyle gold medal as he seeks to become one of the most successful swimmers at an individual Games. Dressel won in a time of 47.02 seconds to claim his second gold in Tokyo. China took gold in a thrilling women’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica