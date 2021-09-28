Amuneke to Rohr: Play Osimhen, Onuachu together in Eagles

i A former African Footballer of the Year and former Eagles player, Emmanuel Amuneke, has urged senior national team Coach, Gernot Rohr, to find a way to be using the two Nigerian strikers- Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu – together.

Amuneke expressed joy over the current form of the two attackers in their teams in Europe. Osimhen has scored six goals in the league this term while Onuachu has registered nine league goals in seven matches and 11 in all competitions.

The victorious Golden Eaglets coach said: “Both can be used but it all depends o n the entire system the team is using both the opponent and home team in question.

They are good players but of course it all depends on the plan of the game the coach is coming up with and also the system of the opponent and what they are bringing in terms of their defensive and offensive aspects of the game but I think both of them they have the same characteristics of style of playing as a pure striker.

“Also, it depends on the philosophy of the team generally. Sometimes you also have to look at the opponents’ style, they are playing from individual point of view to collective point of view.

What are their game plans like when they have and don’t have the ball.” Amuneke however warned that Nigerians should not be carried away by the current impressive run of the country’s stars abroad.

He added: “We should bear it in mind that African football is totally different from European football, so there is a whole lot of factors when it comes to African football that you are going to encounter.

“But I think he is a very good player and he is doing marvelously well and it’s a good one that all our players are doing absolutely great and that will boost our confidence and chances of qualifying for the World Cup.”

Like this: Like Loading...