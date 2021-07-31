Sports

Amuneke to train coaches in three Nigerian cities

Nigeria football legend Emmanuel Amuneke will embark on training of Coaches in Lagos, Jos and Imo State.

 

The former Barcelona and Super Eagles winger, who is a certified holder of UEFA Pro Coaching License, is determined to pass on knowledge to interested coaches in a two-week tour starting from Thursday at Apapa, Lagos.

 

Interestingly, the venue for today’s event is closer to home as the 1994 African Footballer of the Year grew up in Ajegunle popularly referred to as ‘AJ City.’

 

Amuneke, who is currently based in Spain, held a similar programme for upcoming coaches at the famous Federal Housing Authority (FHA) football field in Festac City, Lagos. Amuneke said: “I will be engaging with coaches in three cities in Nigeria and I’m looking forward to it. I love sharing knowledge and there’s a lot in modern football to expose these coaches to.

 

“I hope the coaches come with an open mind to learn a lot because I’m prepared to bless them with some fantastic details about the latest techniques in modern coaching.”

 

Amuneke was in charge of the Golden Eaglets when they defeated all-comers to win the 2015 FIFA World Cup.

